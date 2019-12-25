Mumbai: Actress-turned-politician Nagma celebrates her birthday today. Born in 1974 as Nandita Arvind Morarji, Nagma is a popular actress and now a politician. On the occasion of her birthday, let us tell you some unknown facts about the gorgeous actress.
Nagma made her debut opposite Salman Khan in Baaghi – A Rebel For Love. From there on, she started getting many good offers and she also went on to do some big banner films such as Yalgaar, King Uncle, Bewaffa Se Waffa, Police Aur Mujrim etc.
After doing a handful of Bollywood movies, she tried her luck down south, on her good friend, Divya Bharti’s insistence. She subsequently became the No. 1 Heroine in Tamil and Telugu cinema. After doing many films down south, she shifted her base back to Mumbai and started doing Bhojpuri films. She received much appreciation from Bhojpuri cinema as well, for her work and glamorous avatar.
Apart from her movies, it was her sensuous roles, dancing skills and affairs that hit the headlines back then. Let’s take a look into some of her alleged affairs:
- Sharat Kumar: After her stint with South movies, Nagma soon established herself as a leading actress in a short span of time. However, her affairs with a much married actor Sharat Kumar led to her downfall. After breaking up with Sourav Ganguly, she fell in love with Sharath Kumar, a actor and MP who was already married when he met Nagma and their controversial affair started. The two fell in love but their affair didn’t culminate into anything positive. As soon as Sharath’s wife got to know about his affair with the actress, she left him and soon filed for the divorce. After the controversy, Nagma decided to part ways with Sharath. Soon Sharath started giving her death threats which forced Nagma to bid adieu to her filmy career in South.
- Ravi Kishen: After saying goodbye to South Indian films, Nagma shifter her base to Mumbai and decided to try her luck in the Bhojpuri films. She went on to star in many movies with the Bhojpuri superstar, Ravi Kishan. This time again, she fell for a much-married Ravi Kishan but the only difference was that Ravi’s wife was fine with their extra-marital affair. Though Nagma never accepted her relationship with the Bhojpuri star, Ravi openly talked about it.
- Manoj Tiwari: After dating Ravi Kishen for a long time, Nagma moved on in life and had a fling with another Bhojpuri actor, Manoj Tiwari who was Ravi’s biggest competition in the Bhojpuri films. She wanted to hit Ravi where it hurts the most thus had a fling with Manoj. The two actors, however, always have denied their link-up news.
- Sourav Ganguly: Sourav Ganguly was in a serious relationship with Nagma. He was a married man and also the captain of Indian cricket team. There were even talks of the two tying the knot in a temple secretly in Andhra Pradesh, which they denied. After being in a serious relationship, the two parted ways and the reason was totally unexpected.