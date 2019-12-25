Mumbai: Actress-turned-politician Nagma celebrates her birthday today. Born in 1974 as Nandita Arvind Morarji, Nagma is a popular actress and now a politician. On the occasion of her birthday, let us tell you some unknown facts about the gorgeous actress.

Nagma made her debut opposite Salman Khan in Baaghi – A Rebel For Love. From there on, she started getting many good offers and she also went on to do some big banner films such as Yalgaar, King Uncle, Bewaffa Se Waffa, Police Aur Mujrim etc.

After doing a handful of Bollywood movies, she tried her luck down south, on her good friend, Divya Bharti’s insistence. She subsequently became the No. 1 Heroine in Tamil and Telugu cinema. After doing many films down south, she shifted her base back to Mumbai and started doing Bhojpuri films. She received much appreciation from Bhojpuri cinema as well, for her work and glamorous avatar.

Apart from her movies, it was her sensuous roles, dancing skills and affairs that hit the headlines back then. Let’s take a look into some of her alleged affairs: