Hyderabad: Baahubali star Prabhas turns 40 soon this occasion, we are going to tell you some interesting facts about his personal life.

The real name of Prabhas is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati.

Prabhas got recognition from the film Baahubali: The Beginning (2015). The film collected 650 crores and was made in a budget of Rs 150 cr.

Meanwhile, the news surfaced that Prabhas is going to marry a girl 13 years younger than him. There were many reports in the media about the girl. But Prabhas and his family never said anything in this matter and the actor continues to keep his focus on his work.

Reports also stated that Prabhas and ‘Devasena’ i.e. Anushka Shetty were madly in love with each other. But due to some reason both of them broke up. Both had worked together in many films even before Baahubali.

After Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) hit the theaters, Prabhas became a heartthrob for thousands of female fans from all across the nation.

Prabhas became the most eligible bachelor of the country. Meanwhile, it was also reported that he got wedding proposals from over 5000 girls. After this it was also reported that Prabhas is going to marry the granddaughter of a big industrialist.

Prabhas is a fan of Hindi film actress Deepika Padukone and also wants to do films with her.