Mumbai: Hindi film actor and comedian Rajpal Yadav has been away from the industry for a long time. Rajpal’s last hit film was Judwaa 2 in the year 2016. Not a single movie by the actor has done well at the box office since then.

Rajpal celebrates his birthday 16 March. On this occasion, let us recall his interesting love story.

Rajpal’s first wife Karuna died while giving birth to their daughter Jyoti.

After that, the comedian married the Canadian based Radha.

Rajpal’s daughter Jyoti is already married to a banker and had tied the knot in a lavish Indian ceremony in 2017.Photos of Jyoti’s wedding had gone viral on social media at that time.

Rajpal married Radha 10 May 2003.

In an interview, he said, “My wife Radha is ine years younger than me. We had a love marriage.”

Rajpal and Radha met in Canada when he went there to shoot the film The Hero (2002).

Both were introduced by a common friend. Both stayed in Canada for 10 days. Even after returning, the two were in contact with each other. After 10 months Radha decided to leave Canada and come to India. She took this decision for Rajpal.

The couple has two daughters.

On professional front, Rajpal will be next seen in Hungama 2. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.

Hungama 2 marks the comeback of director Priyadarshan to Hindi films after seven years.