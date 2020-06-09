Mumbai: Raanjhana actress and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor turns a year older today as the gorgeous beauty celebrates her birthday on 9th June. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam has carved a niche for herself and is a well-known name in the industry.

On her birthday, we have brought you some facts related to her:

Sonam Kapoor was born to Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and fashion designer Sunita Kapoor on 9th June 1985. She is the eldest child in the third generation of producer Surinder Kapoor’s family. Sonam Kapoor is a niece of famous actress Sridevi, producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sanjay Kapoor. She is the elder sister of actor Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor’s cousin brother Arjun Kapoor (son of Boney Kapoor). Sonam studied in Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu alongside her cousin brother Arjun Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor’s first job was as a waitress at the age of 15 in Singapore during her studies. When Sonam was studying in Singapore, family friend Rani Mukerji went to meet her and it was a times when Sonam opened up about wanting to become a filmmaker in front of Rani. Then Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor recommended Sonam to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as an assistant director. Sonam Kapoor’s first job in Bollywood was an assistant director of Bhansali alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vikramaditya Motwane. Sonam Kapoor assisted Bhansali in Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji starring movie Black.

Sonam Kapoor never wanted to be an actress but it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali who pressured and suggested Sonam to be an actress. Sonam Kapoor debuted in Bollywood with Bhansali’s directorial film Saawariya starring opposite newbie actor Ranbir Kapoor. Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji were the supporting actors in Sonam’s first film Saawariya. Sonam Kapoor’s next film after Saawariya was Delhi 6 directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra starring alongside Abhishek Bachchan. Although Delhi 6 was a flop at the box office, but Sonam got appreciated for her performance in the film. Sonam Kapoor’s first successful film in Bollywood was I Hate Luv Storys (2010) directed by Punit Malhotra. In the same year 2010, Sonam appeared in another successful film Aisha produced under her home production.

She is trained in Kathak, classical music and Latin dance.