Mumbai: Indian playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan celebrates her birthday 14 August.

Sunidhi, who started singing in films from the age of 12, was born in 1983 in New Delhi. She earned fame in the world of singing with her unique voice. Sunidhi is a well-known name in the music industry. Apart from Hindi, Sunidhi has also sung in Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali and Urdu.

Apart from being a singer, Sunidhi is also a fashion icon.

Let’s know some interesting things related to Sunidhi’s on her birthday.

Sunidhi started her career at the age of four. Her father was a theater artist while she used to participate in stage shows and competitions at an early age.

Sunidhi had said in an interview that she first sang in Jagran. Later, she discontinued her studies right after schooling to pursue a career in the music industry.

During a reality show, actress Tabassum recognized her talent. Tabassum asked Sunidhi’s parents to come to Mumbai following which Sunidhi participated in Doordarshan’s Singing Based Reality Show Meri Awaz Suno. She was honoured with the ‘Lata Mangeshkar Trophy’ for the best female singer of India.

It was from here that Sunidhi started making a place in the world of music. At the age of 16, she was given a chance by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in his film ‘Mast’. All the songs in this film were super hit.

Sunidhi was awarded the Filmfare Award for ‘Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi’. Sunidhi has now sung over 3000 songs. Sunidhi’s career was very good, but there were many ups and downs in her personal life. Sunidhi married director Bobby Khan at the age of 18, but within a year both of them got divorced.

Sunidhi married music composer Hitesh Sonic in 2013. Hitesh was a childhood friend of Sunidhi. After dating for more than two years, they got married 24 April 2012 at a low profile wedding ceremony in Goa and had a grand reception in Mumbai, attended by many prominent Hindi cinema celebrities. The couple was blessed with a son named Tegh 1 January 2018.