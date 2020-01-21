Mumbai: There are few new faces in Hindi film industry that fit into the category of hero and actor. Sushant Singh Rajput’s story is one of them. Rajput was born in Saharsa 21 January 1986. His ancestral village is Maldhiha in Bihar’s Purnea district. He was a bright star in the television world.

In 2000, Rajput moved to Delhi with the family. He had ranked seventh in the DCE Entrance Exam in 2003, and secured admission in the Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) class in Delhi College of Engineering. He was also a National Olympiad Winner in Physics.

In all, he cleared as many as 11 engineering entrance exams, including that for the Indian School of Mines. After he started participating in theatre and dance, he rarely had time for studies, resulting in several backlogs which ultimately made him leave DCE.

He completed only three years of the four-year course before dropping out to pursue an acting career. He then joined Shyamak Davar’s dance group. Sushant performed many shows in India and abroad.

To get a break in Hindi films, Rajput moved to Mumbai and joined Nadira Babbar’s Ekjute Theatre Group, which he remained a part of for two-and-a-half years. During this time, he featured in a TV advertisement for Nestle Munch, which became famous throughout India.

In 2008, Sushant got a chance to work in the TV serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil. Then he appeared as a lead actor in Pavitra Rishta and from there he shot into prominence and became a household name.

In 2013, Sushant made his debut with Kai Po Che and received a nomination for Best Male Debut at the Filmfare Award. Sushant then appeared in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and PK.

In MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Sushant played the role of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and cemented his place in the Entertainment Industry. Last year, his film Chhichhore became the first film to cross 100 crore.