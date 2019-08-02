Mumbai: ‘Om Shanti Om’ actress Yuvika Choudhary celebrates her birthday 2 August.

Yuvika started her career with a reality show in 2004 and after that she never looked back. Last year, she married reality TV star Prince Narula.

Yuvika was born August 2, 1983 in Barot, Uttar Pradesh. After doing reality shows, she bagged an acting assignment for the popular TV serial ‘Astitva…Ek Prem Kahani’ in which she played the character Aastha. In 2006, she also appeared in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video for the song ‘Wada Tainu’ from the album ‘Aap Kaa Surroor’. She also appeared in a Coca-Cola advertisement opposite Kunal Kapoor.

Talking about the film career of Yuvika, she has been seen in the Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007. She played Dolly in the film. She was also seen in films like ‘Summer 2007’, ‘Toh Baat Pakki’ ‘Naughty @40’, ‘Khap’, ‘Enemmy’, ‘Daddy Cool Munde Fool’, ‘The Shaukeens’ and ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’.

In 2009, she also acted in a Kannada movie, ‘Maleyali Jotheyali’, in a lead role opposite Ganesh

Yuvika Chaudhari dated actor Vipul Roy for ten years.

Later, Chaudhary met Prince Narula during ‘Bigg Boss 9’. He proposed to her 14 February 2018 and they got engaged. They were married 12 October 2018 in Mumbai.

The couple will appear in ‘Nach Baliye 9’.

PNN/Agencies