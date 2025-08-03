Bhubaneswar: In a troubling development at Utkal University, a female employee of the Finance department has accused Registrar Swati Mishra of mental harassment, alleging that the latter’s conduct has created a hostile work environment and threatened her job security.

The formal complaint was submitted to the university’s Vice-Chancellor August 1. In her letter, the complainant stated that the Registrar’s continuous intimidating behaviour had affected her mental well-being and work in the office.

She claimed she was warned that she might lose her job if she spoke out. VC in-charge Jagneshwar Dandapat said, “A committee has been formed, and both parties have presented their sides.

The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has also been informed about the issue. There appears to be a communication gap, and discussions have taken place. The matter has been resolved.”

However, a university insider alleged that the issue was initially handled informally and only gained attention after it was covered by the media.

“A committee was hastily constituted Saturday. When the matter escalated, a senior official from the Higher Education department visited the campus,” the source said.

The official reportedly offered a verbal apology to the complainant and urged her not to escalate the issue. “But she refused, citing humiliation and fear of job loss.

She demanded a written apology and assurance of job security, which hasn’t been provided yet,” the source added.

University students organised a signature campaign Saturday as part of the protest against the ‘rising’ incidents of workplace harassment against women in academic institutions.

PNN