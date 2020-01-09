Malkangiri: A hardcore Maoist couple, allegedly involved in kidnapping of the then Malkangiri District Collector Vineel Krishna, was arrested from Adiri Bidi village under Gudem police limits in Andhra Pradesh by Vishakhapatnam police Thursday. The village is close to the border between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Bellam Narayan Swamy alias Damodar, a former secretary of a top-level Maoist committee and his wife Phulbati.

According to police, Damodar had been active in the Malkangiri district for more than 20 years. He and his wife were allegedly involved in killing 35 persons after attacking a boat near Chitrakonda reservoir, murdering a BSF commandant and other similar activities.

Damodar is wanted in over 100 cases of attack on cops, police stations and landmine blasts in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Both were functioning as special zonal committee members. The duo carried a cash reward of Rs 20 lakh on their heads.

Damodar was being treated for malaria in the Adiri Bidu village. The police got a tip off regarding the presence of the couple and arrested the two.

PNN