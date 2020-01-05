Mumbai: The news of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic was not just a surprise for his fans, but also for his family.

The all-rounder who is currently taking a break from the game due to injury recently got engaged to Natasa Stankovic and broke the news on his Instagram account. However, his father Himanshu Pandya has been quoted as saying by a section of the media here that the family had no idea about Hardik’s engagement plans.

“Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged,” Hardik’s father has been quoted as saying.

Hardik had himself shared an image January 1 of him proposing to Natasa on the social media and had captioned it: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged”

India skipper Virat Kohli, who tied the knot with actress Anushka Sharma in 2017, took to social media to wish the all-rounder. “Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless,” Virat wrote.

Hardik isn’t a part of the Indian team, that face Sri Lanka and Australia in a T20I and ODI series at home as he undergoes rehab for a back surgery he underwent in London in October.

PNN & Agencies