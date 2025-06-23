Bhograi: Floodwaters of the Subarnarekha River started to recede Sunday, but hardships continue to grow for villagers trapped in the submerged Bhograi and other blocks of Balasore district.

Many families remain cut off from the outside world, and officials struggle to reach them. In some villages, knee-to-waist deep water was still flowing on the roads, forcing people to abandon their houses and endure harsh conditions.

With rain decreasing in the upper catchment area and all gates at the Galudihi barrage closed, water levels in the Subarnarekha have dropped.

The river was found flowing below the danger mark at 9.45 metres at Rajghat.

Meanwhile, the body of Maheswar Pila, 22, of Kulha village in Bhograi, who was swept away by floodwaters Saturday, was recovered Sunday by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel at Jamkunda in Balia¬pal block.

The body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem at Baliapal Community Health Centre.

Although floodwaters have receded in villages like Ulu da, Dahamunda, Aruhabruti, Kharidpimpal, Nathipur, Ma nunagar, Mohammed Nagar Patna, Santoshpur, Kulha, Nachhinda, Kushuda, Badhia, Purusottampur, Ramdeichak, Krushnanagar, Gabagaon, Gu judiha, Nilapura, Chirakula, Khalabadia, Baunshkhana, Kumbhirgadi, Nankar, Daruha, Chakparulia, Kulida and other villages, relief is only partial.

About 200 families in Manunagar village remain isolated from the rest of the world.

People displaced by damaged and mud-filled houses continue to live in deplorable conditions. Drinking water sources are submerged, creating a scarcity of clean water and sparking fears of waterborne diseases.

Livestock are also suffering without feed. In low-lying areas, roads have still been submerged under knee-to-waist-deep water.

Neither district nor block officials have been able to reach the most vulnerable residents.

Surya Kumar Nayak, the acting block development officer and Bhograi tehsildar, reviewed the flood situation Sunday as the absence of permanent employees has left administrative work in the block at a near standstill.

The Irrigation Department is working to assess damage in flood-hit areas. The additional district magistrate from the Revenue department visited Bhograi to review the flood situation with Nayak Sunday.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Department Superintendent Engineer Naba Kumar Mahalik, SDO Priyabrata Singh, Assistant Engineers Basant Kumar Behera, Daktar Singh, Pramath Kumar Dey, Junior Engineer Chittaranjan Siol, and other Water Resources department officials are monitoring the embankments round the clock.

Congress leaders Satyashiv Das, Sudarshan Jena, Santosh Kumar Jena, Pradeep Kumar Nayak, Karshik Chandra Pa tra, Deepesh Chandra Ray, Mamata Sahu, Meena Rani Soor, Sumanta Behera, Ratan Bag, Shishir Mohapatra and Rajendra Panda distributed dry food items to flood-affected residents of Kumbhirgadi pan chayat Sunday afternoon.

