New Delhi: Grapes are high in several important nutrients. One cup (151 grams) of grapes provides more than a quarter of the RDI for vitamin K, a fat-soluble vitamin vital for blood clotting and healthy bones.

Eating just a handful of grapes might improve your mental well-being. Certain compounds are present in grapes that act as the healing properties and might help fight depression.

In fact, grapes are high in antioxidants, beneficial plant compounds that may protect against chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and heart disease. Grapes contain several compounds, such as lutein and zeaxanthin that may protect against common eye diseases, including age-related macular degeneration, cataracts and glaucoma.

It contains compounds that may improve memory, attention and mood and may protect against Alzheimer’s disease, though more human-based research is needed to confirm some of these benefits. Along with this goodness, do you know grapes are also known to kick off the depression?

Most of the anti-depressants only target neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine (both known as happiness hormones) and their levels affect moods directly. The grape compounds that were found to be anti-depressive in nature were dihydrocaffeic acid (DHCA) and malvidin-3′-O-glucoside (Mal-gluc).

PNN