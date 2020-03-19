New Delhi: Amid the social distancing, family members can still find some ‘me-time’ together but with precautions and being vigilant, health experts said Thursday.

Although various state governments have banned large gatherings — Delhi Government has made an order to avoid gathering of over 25 people eat at one place – families can plan indoor parties with precaution.

“Close family members can enjoy their evenings and dinners but with precautions and being vigilant. People should be aware about the do’s and don’ts and if a family consist of elderly person (above the age of 60 years) or those who have chronic, stable illnesses, like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, should definitely avoid even the smallest of gathering,” Dr RS Mishra, associate director and consultant, internal medicine, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket, told IANS.

“The so-called social animals have to act like responsible citizens and need to understand the situation. The only definitive and well proven way of preventing the n-COVID 2019 is social distancing,” said Mishra.

Small family gatherings are still allowed in India also people have to be vigilant that whoever is attending the gathering should not have any illnesses.

“Individualism needs to be replaced by altruism and social responsibility. We are in a time where our collective social responsible efforts can help us collectively as a society beat the corona epidemic in our country,” said Dr Samir Parikh, Director, Mental Health & Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare.

“This is not about individuals, their social needs, their likes and needs- it is about ensuring that we contribute to the government efforts, comply with the medical advisories- we maintain social distancing, ensure the right hygiene and sanitizing practices.

“Stay connected, talk to family friends, use social media, take time for your own self- but maintain social distancing,” Parikh elaborated.

With one more death reported from Punjab on Thursday, India’s death toll due to novel coronavirus reached four. The earlier three deaths were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

In India, there are 167 active cases of Covid-19 cases at present, while 15 people have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

“The precautions include hand hygiene, maintaining distance between two people, and avoid anybody who has a recent travel history to other countries or who is not well to be a part of the gathering,” said Mishra.