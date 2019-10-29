Bhubaneswar: Indian women’s team coach is quite confident and excited for the Olympic Qualifiers matches against USA at the Kalinga Stadium here, November 1-2.

“The girls are doing good and we are ready for the match for three weeks now. We have got good nerves because it’s an exciting match. If you don’t have an exciting game you won’t have nerves. And yeah, we all are very excited to start,” said Marijne.

When asked about how they take USA as opposition, Marijne said that their focus is on themselves rather than thinking of the opposition.

“We have seen them playing in American games, Pro Leagues. But most importantly we are focussing on ourselves. Because you always have to look at yourselves and what are you good at, because you have to use that, instead of only watching the weaknesses of your opponents,” explained the former Indian men’s team coach.

Indian team recently returned from their tour of Great Britain where they secured a win, two defeats and two draws. However, Marijne said that he opts for positives rather than looking at the results.

“The GB tour was very good. Yeah I know people, hockey lovers watch results but I’m not always. Because we could not win anything and I mean there’s no prize. The only thing we could do was improvement and that’s what we did there.

“And then the result is not so important. We’ve learned a lot from the matches against GB and we can use those against USA,” concluded the Dutchman.