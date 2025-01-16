Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Wednesday commuted the death sentence of nine persons convicted for killing three members of a family on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Rayagada district in 2016. A division bench of justices Sangam Kumar Sahoo and Radha Krishna Pattanaik also ordered the state government to pay Rs 30 lakh as assistance to the victims’ kin under Odisha Victim Compensation Scheme 2018 within four weeks. The convicts were identified as Degunu Sabara, Dasuntu Sabara, Ajanta Sabara, Podantu Sabara, Dalasa Sabara, Malaku Sabara, Bubuna Sabara, Lakia Sabara and Iru Sabara, while the victims Asina Sabara, his wife Amabaya, and their daughter Asamani.

According to the case details, the convicts forcibly dragged the trio out of their house in Kitum village under Putasingh police limits in Rayagada district and took them to a nearby cowshed where they brutally assaulted the three September 9, 2016 on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

As a result of the assault the three died. They then burnt the bodies to obliterate evidence. The Rayagada District and Sessions Court had pronounced death sentence to the nine. However, the convicts moved the HC challenging the lower court order.