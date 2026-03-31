Deogarh: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to reinstate Deogarh Municipality chairperson Shanti Manjari Dei, who was removed from office earlier this year.

In its order, the court held that the state government had acted unlawfully in removing Dei from her post and instructed authorities to restore her to the position with immediate effect. The directive was issued to the Director of Municipal Administration and the Special Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development department.

The court also ordered that Prijit Kumar Bhoj, the vice-chairperson who had been serving as acting chairperson, be relieved of the additional charges following Dei’s reinstatement. Dei was removed from office January 28, 2025, after allegations that she had failed to convene regular monthly meetings and had committed irregularities in market tenders and the Mukta scheme. Following a probe by the district administration, the state government initiated disciplinary proceedings and removed her from the post. Bhoj assumed charge as acting chairperson on January 31, 2025.

After her removal, Dei had alleged that the action was politically motivated and challenged the decision in court. The matter had been pending before the High Court until the latest ruling. The court’s decision has sparked celebrations among Dei’s supporters and members of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the district.