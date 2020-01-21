Boudh: In a tragic road accident, two persons were killed and another critically injured after two trucks collided head-on at Guduguda Chhak under Manamunda police limits in Boudh district late Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Uttam Sahu of Charichhak area and Kuna Manik of Pichukuli of Khurda district and both were the drivers of the ill-fated vehicles.

Sources said, a vegetable laden truck was going from Bargarh to Bhubaneswar and another soft drink carrying truck was coming from the opposite direction. The driver of the soft drink laden truck is said to have lost control and rammed head-on against the other truck.

On being informed, Manamunda police reached the spot, seized the bodies for post-mortem and sent the severely injured helper of a truck to a local government hospital. The cops have launched an investigation, it was learnt.

PNN