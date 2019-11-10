Bantala: Parents of students studying at Jambugadia Project UP School of Badakantakula panchayat under this police limits in Angul district Saturday alleged that the headmaster had engaged the students in pulling down of a dilapidated structure.

Expressing their dissatisfaction over a headmaster asking the students to pick up spades and crowbars, and work like labourers, the irked parents and local residents have demanded action against the headmaster.

“The government is providing funds to carry out repair and developmental works at the school. Yet, the headmaster had not hired labourers. Instead, he engaged students in a risky job. This is unfair and we demand action,” said the father of a student.

“The students are not skilled in these kinds of works. They could have suffered some injuries in the process,” another man added echoing a similar sentiment.

The parents further alleged that the headmaster was seen loitering on the school campus with no shirt on his body which is impropriety for a headmaster.

In his reaction, headmaster Nityananda Hota said he had not done anything wrong.

“The dilapidated building had been posing a threat to the students who would often go close to it. I got my shirt torn while pulling down the building. This is the reason why I was without a shirt on that day. And after prayer class, I went there with Class VII students.”

When asked, block education officer Lopamudra Pattanayak said an enquiry would be conducted Monday and then action would be taken accordingly.

Similarly, district education officer Sacchidananda Behera said, “The block education officer has been asked to conduct an enquiry into the allegation. Action would be taken once the report is received.”

