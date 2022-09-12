Malkangiri: The district education officer suspended the headmaster of a government-run primary school in this district after a video of students constructing a broken compound wall of the school went viral in social media platforms.

The suspended headmaster was identified as Purusottam Behera of Kansariput Government Primary School under Mathili block of this district. The action came following the publication of reports by a local media house. The students in the video were seen applying clay-mixed mortar to the bricks to put up the wall.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the district administration directed the district education officer Manas Kumar Jena to look into the issue and take necessary action. Jena directed the Mathili block education officer (in-charge) Sashi Bhusan Mishra to conduct a probe and take action against the headmaster. Mishra visited the school and suspended the headmaster after a probe found him guilty of the charges. The incident occurred a few months back where the headmaster is alleged to have engaged the students in construction of the compound wall of the school.