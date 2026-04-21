Jajpur: Headmaster of a state government-run school in Odisha’s Jajpur district was suspended Tuesday following allegations of subjecting at least ten students to punishment with stinging nettle, officials said.

After examining the allegation, the authority suspended Basudev Dehury, the headmaster of Saruabili Upper Primary School under the Sukinda block in the district.

According to local education department officials, the incident occurred Friday when the headmaster allegedly placed stinging nettle inside trousers of ten male students as a form of punishment, as they were allegedly causing disturbance in the class.

This shocking act of Dehury led to severe irritation and pain for the students. The students were reportedly seen writhing in discomfort after the act.

The matter came to light after students informed their parents about the incident after reaching home from school, the officials said.

Angered by the alleged mistreatment by the headmaster concerned, a group of parents rushed to the school premises, confronted the headmaster and staged a protest in front of the school demanding strict action against Dehury on the next day (Saturday).

On being informed, Sukinda Block Education Officer (BEO) Narayan Das reached the school and pacified the agitating parents by assuring them action against the headmaster.

Taking the issue seriously, Das directed Kaliapani cluster resource centre coordinator (CRCC) Sanjaya Kumar Samal to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and report to him. Kaliapani submitted the inquiry report to the BEO Monday.

“Based on the preliminary findings, the headmaster was placed under suspension pending further investigation,” Sukinda BEO said.

He said that a detailed probe is underway, and necessary action will be taken as per the rules.

The incident has triggered widespread concern among parents and the local community, highlighting the urgent need to strictly prohibit corporal punishment of school students.