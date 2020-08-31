New Delhi: Central teams will be deployed in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. These states are seeing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, the Union Health Ministry said Monday. So the central teams will support the states’ efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of positive cases. Each of the multi-sectoral central teams will comprise an epidemiologist and a public health expert.

The teams will also guide all the four states in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up. This was disclosed by the Health Ministry said in a statement. It added that some of these states are also reporting high mortality.

“The teams will support the states’ efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of the positive cases,” the ministry stated.

Of these four states, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of active cases pegged at 54,666. It is followed by Odisha (27,219), Chhattisgarh (13,520) and Jharkhand (11,577).

In terms of total/cumulative cases till date, Uttar Pradesh has 2,25,632. Odisha (1,00,934) is second followed by Jharkhand (38,435) and Chhattisgarh (30,092).

The most number of deaths have been reported from Uttar Pradesh (3,423). Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have reported 482, 410 and 269 deaths respectively.

As an ongoing effort, the Centre has been deputing central teams from time to time to visit various states. These teams interact with authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them. The central team them enables the states to remove bottlenecks in tackling the disease.