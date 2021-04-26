India is fighting the second wave of COVID-19 cases.

Patients are facing shortage of beds and oxygen at hospitals. Even ambulances are not available for patients to be taken to hospitals and to take dead bodies to the crematoriums.

A man named Mohit tied his father’s body on the roof of the car and took him to the crematorium where many other people were also in line to cremate their dead.

After waiting for several hours, Mohit took the body of his father from the roof of the car and cremated him.

On the other hand, private hospitals in Agra are not admitting patients and nearby districts like Mainpuri, Firozabad and Mathura.

Hospitals across the country are running full due to rapid rise in cases, causing people to wander a lot for treatment. However, experts say that four out of five cases are such which do not require hospitalisation.