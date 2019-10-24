Bhubaneswar: Rail services under East Coast Railway (ECoR) have been badly disrupted due to strong winds and heavy rainfall under the impact of cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal since Wednesday.

Due to heavy downpour in southern region of Odisha, several express and passenger trains are running late or have been cancelled due to heavy rain; the disruption is caused due to water logging on the tracks. The signalling posts were also affected at many stations Wednesday night due to rainwater.

Water from city municipal drains and nearby areas entered the station yards at Vizianagaram following which the railway tracks were submerged Thursday.

The Visakhapatnam-Berhampur passenger train has been cancelled due to heavy blocking in between Palasa and Vizianagaram route, Berhampur -Visakhapatnam passenger train has been terminated at Chipurupalle Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam-Berhampur intercity express was cancelled October 24. Meanwhile Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam intercity Express will also be terminated at Srikakulam and will only run up to Visakhapatnam. The train leaving Bhubaneswar October 25 are also likely to be cancelled.

PNN