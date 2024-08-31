Bhubaneswar: A well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression, which is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts around midnight, the IMD said Saturday afternoon.

The system is likely to cross between Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur close to Kalingapatnam, it said.

The IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rain (7 cm to 20 cm) accompanied by thunderstorm for parts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur districts till 8.30am Sunday.

Heavy rain (7 to 11cm) along with thunderstorm and lightning may also occur in Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam and Gajapati districts, it said.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph was likely along and off the Odisha coast, it added.

Asking fishermen not to venture into the sea till September 1, the IMD said the Bay of Bengal will remain rough to very rough.

Special Relief Commissioner Deoranjan Kumar Singh asked all districts to remain prepared to face any eventuality.

