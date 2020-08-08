Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Saturday said heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in south Odisha and some interior pockets of the state from Sunday.

A cyclonic circulation between 3.6 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level has been formed over northwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over north and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal by Sunday. This system will bring heavy rainfall in the south and interior Odisha, said Bhubaneswar Met Centre director HR Biswas.

As per IMD prediction, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nawarangpur, Koraput, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Bolangir and Bargarh from Sunday.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rain will occur in Malkangiri, Koraput, Bolangir, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal & Nuapada districts with extreme heavy rainfall at a few places over the districts of Kalahandi, Nawarangpur and Koraput August 10. Rayagada, Nayagarh, Boudh, Gajapati and Bargarh districts will also receive heavy rain Monday.

Predicting heavy rain August 11, the IMD has issued orange warning (be prepared) for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur & Nuapada districts and yellow warning (be updated) for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Sambalpur districts.

Some places in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Boudh districts would witness heavy rain August 12.

Due to likely formation of a low pressure area over north and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal and strong monsoon current, strong surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely over west central Bay of Bengal, the Met department said. The weathermen advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea of west central Bay of Bengal.

In view of the IMD prediction, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena has advised all Collectors to closely monitor the situation and remain prepared to meet water-logging or flood like situation including in urban areas. The Collectors are also instructed to ensure that fishermen follow the advisory strictly.