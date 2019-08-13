Komna: Despite a heavy rainfall deficiency being recorded in Komna block of Nuapada district during June and July, fresh showers of rainfall have covered the deficit to a large degree here.

Agricultural activities across the block have picked up owing to fresh showers of rain even though it has been lagging behind owing to deficit rains.

“A while back, we were near certain about facing droughts this year. June and July had been tough on us with deficit rains. However, the recent rainfall has given us hope again,” said a farmer while adding that occasion showers such as the current one over the coming weeks will see them through.

To the joy of farmers, the regional centre of India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has predicted more rains to lash the area over next two days owing to a low pressure area on the Bay of Bengal.

Apart from Nuapada district, heavy rains are expected in most parts of Western Odisha under influence of the low pressure area.

PNN