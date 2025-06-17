Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha over the next three days, with the southwest monsoon covering the entire state and a low-pressure area forming nearby, officials said Tuesday.

This year, monsoon entered Odisha May 28, 14 days ahead of schedule, they said.

In a statement, the IMD said, “Southwest monsoon has further advanced and today it covered the remaining parts of Odisha. The northern limit of monsoon passes through Deesa, Indore, Panchmarhi, Mandla, Ambikapur, Hazaribagh, Supaul.”

The low-pressure area has formed over southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal under the influence of a cyclonic circulation. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours.

“Under the influence of the system, many parts of Odisha are likely to experience widespread rainfall over the next three days,” the IMD said.

Stating that the intensity and spread of rainfall may increase, it advised people to remain alert and avoid low-lying or waterlogged areas.

Rainfall is likely to continue till June 19, it said, suggesting that the authorities stay prepared for any eventualities.

PTI