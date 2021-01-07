Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police Thursday launched a dedicated ‘Sahayata’ help desk and helpline number in an attempt to rein in the spiraling cybercrime cases in Capital city.

“A help desk with Mobile No 7440006709 has been established for citizens of Bhubaneswar by @dcpbbsr to provide assistance in cybercrime: please report to the helpdesk or dial 100,” said the official Twitter handle of Commissionerate Police.

Addressing the media about the initiative, Commissioner of Police Sudhashu Sarangi Thursday said, “The first one hour of the occurrence of crime is most crucial in cybercrime related incidents. So, please contact our officials through Sahayata helpline number. The officers in charge of the Sahayata desk will immediately help the victim.”

He said that cops would block the phone number and bank account used by fraudsters if the victims inform the helpdesk about the cybercrime within the first hour of the occurrence of the crime. Sarangi stated that the cyber criminals have been getting away with the crime due to lack of proper coordination between victim and the police.

They have been duping several persons using a single sim card. The officers in charge of police stations have also been asked to seek the help of the help desk on the receipt of any cybercrime related case as there is a dearth of trained police staffers at all the police stations here.

He also urged the citizens to inform the police about any suspicious URL address while searching for some helpline numbers of banks, financial institutions on popular search engine ‘Google’.

Upon receipt of information, the desk will try to ‘block the fraud cell number, track the involved money trail and freeze the last destination account. Make arrangements to block or delete fake cell number and URL from the search engine.”

He also said that women and children were often being harassed due to repeated phone calls from unknown numbers. He urged the victims to report the numbers so that police can block and deactivate the SIM card.

The desk comprising an official and seven assistants will function under the special squad of Commissionerate Police till the commencement of proposed cyber police station in the city.