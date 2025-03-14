Cuttack: Sri Sri University witnessed a memorable afternoon Thursday as legendary actress, dancer, and cultural icon Hema Malini graced the campus for an exclusive session titled “Echoes of an Era: Hema Malini Reflects on Her Iconic Films and Timeless Artistry.”

Held at the Shruti Auditorium, the event celebrated her remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and classical dance, drawing an enthusiastic audience of students, faculty, and distinguished guests. The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Hema Malini, Vice-Chancellor Tej Partap, Director of Operations Swami Satya Chaitanya, and Dean Ratikant Mohapatra.

Mohapatra, in his welcome address, lauded her artistic journey and ability to balance cinema and dance with grace and dedication.

A mesmerising Odissi dance performance, “Vande Suryam,” by students, set the stage for an evening of artistic reflection. During an engaging interactive session, Hema Malini shared insights into her career, emphasising discipline and passion in mastering both cinema and classical dance.

She recalled her iconic role as Basanti in Sholay and how rigorous practice helped her perfect lengthy dialogues.

PNN