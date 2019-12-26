Ranchi: Jharkhand’s Chief Minister-designate and JMM executive president Hemant Soren has withdrawn his complaint against his predecessor Raghubar Das of the BJP.

Soren had lodged the complaint December 19 under the SC and ST Act in Jamtara district against Das, who had allegedly made some unsavoury remarks against the chief minister-designate and his family members.

“We will not carry forward the complaint and I have decided to end the matter by withdrawing it. We do not believe or work under the influence of any malicious views,” Hemant told reporters here Thursday.

“We want to work with a positive mindset. What has happened during the polls has ended. Now, the time has come to give direction to the state. Both the ruling and opposition parties will have to play their role,” added Hemant.

The complaint filed by Hemant at Mihijam police station was converted Wednesday into an FIR. A day after the FIR was lodged, Soren decided to withdraw the complaint.

IANS