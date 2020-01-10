Nowadays girls are often seen in gym working out, so that they can stay young and fit. Another reason is that they do all these stuff so that the boys get attracted towards them. Boys too look for slim girls to marry.

But there is a town in South Africa where it is little different scenario is seen. In Cape Town, people prefer to marry fat instead of thin girls.

It also believed that men who marry chubby women tend to have a smiling face with more positive energy and self-confidence.

In a tradition called Leblouh, fat girls get married soon and will get eligible grooms. Therefore, different methods are adopted here to make girls fatter.

Girls as young as five years old are sent to training centres where they are forced to consume thousands of calories each day. The main goal of these camps is to ensure girls are fed as many calories as possible in order to gain weight.

Even when the girls are not hungry, they are forcefully fed. People even believe that the fatter the girl is, the more love will grow between her and her husband. This is why skinny girls are not seen here.

Worth mentioning another theory that suggests that chubby women make their partner ten times happier than thin women.