Malkangiri: People from various areas of Malkangiri district have to cross the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border to access the mobile network as the sole telecommunication company’s services, BSNL, have been lying defunct for three weeks now.

Internet and mobile phone connectivity is an integral part of our lives nowadays. One cannot imagine their life without a mobile phone or the Internet and not being connected with his/her loved ones. While our country plans to launch 5-G technology, however locals of the district satisfy themselves with 3-G or 2-G mobile networking service availed from state-owned BSNL.

To compound their problems, there are frequent call drops. With BSNL being the only telecom service provider in this district, people have a harrowing time keeping in touch with the rest of the world.

It may again be mentioned here that BSNL is the only service provider in Chitrakonda block of this district but such is the connection quality or strength that people have to go to the neighbouring town of Sileru in Andhra Pradesh just to make calls.

Moreover, banking services and other government works are being affected due to non-availability of telecommunication and internet in the district.

“BSNL’s network and services are very bad,” said Prakash Nayak, a local. For this reason, we cannot keep in touch with family members and friends who are away, alleged other villagers like Shankar Rout and Manu Nayak.

They rued that though they spend substantial sum to recharge their accounts, still they do not get their money’s worth.

“The Central and state governments are promoting a digital India. Mobile phones have become an integral part of our daily lives. What is irritating is that despite our complaints, the district administration has not made any attempt to look into the issue,” said Anil Agrawal.

BSNL authorities however stated that they were looking into the matter. “We are aware of the problems people are facing. We have informed the higher officials and the problem is going to be rectified soon,” said BSNL assistant engineer, Subodh Kumar Pradhan.

The locals have again urged the district administration to solve their problem soon.