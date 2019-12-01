Good news for Airtel subscribers! The company has been working hard on technology front to offer a seamless experience for its customers at all conditions and this was proved when the company confirmed the rollout of its VoWiFi services for consumers.

While customers are already familiar with services such as Voice over LTE or VoLTE, thanks to the advent of Jio, VoWiFi is a rather fresh concept that signifies Voice over WiFi. The VoWiFi technology enables placing and receiving calls over a WiFi network even when signal strength is low or signal is not available, but the WiFi network works fine.

The service is going to prove highly beneficial for users who work in offices and buildings where WiFi network is readily available, but the signal strength is poor owing to electronic interruptions.

Enabling WiFi calling option in a smartphone is super easy if you are an Airtel customer.

The option is available in the phone’s connectivity menu under Settings. Here is what you need to do.

Users need to turn on VoWiFi from the call settings menu on their smartphones. This feature is available under the name ‘WiFi Calling’. WiFi calling gets activated once this feature is turned on every time there is low cellular connectivity or no reception at all. Quite like 4G VoLTE, VoWiFi calling gets activated whenever available and applicable.

VoWiFi calling is technically similar to calling over WhatsApp, Telegram, FaceTime and Messenger services. It works the same way too but this service is built-in and won’t require an additional app. The customers won’t have to pay any additional charges to make VoWiFi calls.

This option is expected to help Airtel users make calls when they are in an area with poor network connectivity but are still connected to a WiFi.

It may be mentioned here that telecom market leader Jio is also working on this feature and is expected to roll out this technology to its subscribers soon. The option to place VoWiFi calls on Jio network is in testing phase, as several users have reported.