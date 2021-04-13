Mumbai: Ace director and actor Satish Kaushik turns a year older today. He has a huge fan, thanks to his fabulous acting skills and ability to portray a large number of characters on screen.

Kaushik started his career with the 1983 superhit film Masoom. Starting from Mr India’s ‘Calendar’ (he played the role of a servant) to ‘Taya Ji’ in Udta Punjab the actor has created a niche for himself in the film industry.

On the special occasion of his birthday, let us talk a look into some of his films that will forever be itched in our memories for the roles he portrayed.

Mr. India (1987): Starring Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Sridevi, this movie hit the screens in 1987. In this film, Kaushik played the role of Anil Kapoor’s servant and was called ‘Calendar’. His portrayal was applauded by the audience.

Saajan Chale Sasural (1996): In this film Satish’s character is called ‘Muthu Swamy’ and he played the role quite beautifully. Apart from Satish, the film has Karisma Kapoor, Govinda and Tabu in lead roles. Satish played the role of Govinda’s friend in the film.

Mr and Mrs Khiladi (1997): This Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla film saw Satish donning the role of the hero’s uncle. His portrayal of the character had everyone in splits.

Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999): Satish won the heart of the audience with his comedy timing. In the film, he did the roll of Kader Khan’s servant.

Deewana Mastana (1997): This film had, Govinda, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla playing the lead roles. Satish’s character name was called ‘Pappu Pager’. Again his acting skills and comedy won appreciation from all.

Ram Lakhan (1989): In this multi-starrer which featured Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff, the veteran actor again played the role of a servant working at Anupam Kher’s shop.