Kolkata: Romario Shepherd grabbed five wickets after Shimron Hetmyer hit a fiery fifty as two-time champions West Indies began their T20 World Cup campaign with a comfortable 35-run victory over late entrants Scotland here Saturday.

Invited to bat, Hetmyer blazed away to 36-ball-64, notching up the fastest fifty by a West Indian in the tournament. Late Sherfane Rutherford’s 13-ball 26 cameo helped West Indies post a formidable 182 for 5.

Shepherd (5/20) then starred with the ball, claiming four wickets, including a hat-trick, in the 17th over to help bowl out Scotland for 147.

Brief Scores.

West Indies 182 for 5 in 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 64; Brad Currie 2/23.

Scotland 147 all out in 18.5 overs (Richie Berrington (42, Tom Bruce 32; Romario Shepherd 5/20).