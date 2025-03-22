Barang: In a bizarre incident, a man wearing a police uniform created high drama for at least three hours on the busy Mundali bridge over Mahanadi River. The man was identified as Bikram Tudu of Palasdhangi village in Dhenkanal district. Reports said around 8am Friday, a few locals spotted Tudu wearing police uniform stuck on the iron gate of the Mahanadi bridge at Mundali, with a motorcycle, bearing registration number OD 06D 4548, parked on the bridge. Gradually, a crowd began to gather there to witness the freak incident. Many bystanders urged Tudu not to jump into the river and come back instead. However, he ignored their requests. At times Tudu was putting a helmet on his head and lying down, while at other times dancing, standing, or even exercising. The high drama continued for three hours. Upon receiving the news, police and Fire Services personnel arrived at the spot and tried to reason with Tudu, but he refused to listen.

Eventually, disregarding everyone’s pleas, the man jumped into the river. The fire brigade and local fishermen, who were prepared in advance, launched a joint rescue operation and rescued him. The reason behind the man’s suicide attempt yet remains unclear. Tudu reportedly claimed that he had bought the police uniform by himself. The police have taken him into custody for questioning, seized his bike (OD 06D 4548) and the police uniform he was wearing. The cops are investigating the exact reason behind the drama he staged on the busy bridge and his suicide attempt.