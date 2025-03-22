Bhograi: West Bengal has once again encroached upon Odisha’s territory. The West Bengal Revenue department damaged a 300-metre concrete road in Shagadasahi, a border village under Kamarda police station in Bhograi block of Balasore district, in an attempt to bring it under their control Thursday. This led to a confrontation between the border area residents and West Bengal officials. Upon receiving information, Bhograi MLA Goutam Buddha Das directed the state Revenue department to intervene and immediately halt the work. The additional tehsildar of Bhograi and the revenue inspector visited the site to assess the situation and instructed West Bengal officials to stop their activities Friday. According to sources, around 90 villages in Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks of Balasore district have been embroiled in border disputes.

Recently, the West Bengal administration attempted to take control of Sahabajipur village, but the strong opposition from local residents forced them to retreat. Due to the lack of a permanent resolution, the border dispute between Odisha and West Bengal is becoming increasingly complex, similar to the long-standing dispute with Andhra over Kotia. In response to West Bengal’s alleged high-handedness, MLA Das has urged border residents to remain vigilant.