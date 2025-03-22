Bhubaneswar: The state Cabinet led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the proposal for Odisha State Road Policy, 2025 designed for effective implementation and monitoring of the road network across the state. The Chief Minister said the policy will provide a framework for a quality road network, which will ensure a well-organised system for proper development of roads. The Cabinet also approved the Odisha State Highways Authority Bill, 2025 to meet the increasing need for efficient and safe road infrastructure in the state. It provides for the formation of Odisha State Highways Authority, an autonomous body to ensure the overall development of major road projects.

Although the Cabinet approved these new policies Thursday, the Chief Minister tabled the Cabinet decision in the Assembly Friday. The Odisha State Road Policy also focuses on bridge development in the state. In this policy, a ‘Comprehensive Online Bridge Information System-BIS’ will be developed to collect detailed information of all the bridges in the state on an online platform. Annual assessment of the bridges will be done through modern processes. The assessment report of the condition of the bridges will be updated regularly in the online Bridge Information System and Odisha Road Asset Management System. Majhi said road construction and maintenance are very important to promote the economic development of the state. The state government, he said, is planning to implement various high-value projects in a smooth and comprehensive manner with a target of developing 75,000 km of roads across the state into a world-class road network.

The Cabinet also approved an outlay of Rs 27,019.25 crore for the implementation of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the state-sponsored Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) for a period of five years – 2025-26 to 2029-30. The state government, in January, had signed an MoU with the National Health Authority to implement the AB-PMJAY in convergence with the state’s GJAY. Under the new integrated scheme, 3.46 crore people of about 1.03 crore families will get Rs 5 lakh per family per year, and female members will get an additional cashless treatment benefit of Rs 5 lakh, the Chief Minister said.

In addition, the Centre’s Ayushman Vay-Vandana Yojana will also be implemented in Odisha for all persons aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their economic status. This will enable them to get free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh per family per year, he said. The Cabinet has approved a total of 10 proposals from seven departments.