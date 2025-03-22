CARE Hospitals, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, is committed to delivering world-class medical services across a range of specialities. Established in 2016, the state-of-the-art hospital is one of the premier healthcare destinations in Bhubaneswar. With a strong focus on patient-centric, innovation and community health initiatives, CARE Hospitals continues to play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare standards in India.

The group operates 17 healthcare facilities serving seven cities across six states in India. The network has a successful presence in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Nagpur, Indore and Aurangabad. The hospital has emerged as a landmark destination under the guidance of Dr Lokanath Dash, Associate Vice President (Corporate Communications). In an interaction with OrissaPOST, Dr Dash shares his entrepreneurial experience.

Can you brief us about your early life? What made you enter the healthcare business?

I was born in a small village of the Mayurbhanj district and completed my early education at Dhangudisol and MPC College, Baripada. My journey into healthcare began with a Diploma in Pharmacy, followed by a Postgraduate Diploma in Hospital and Health Care Management and a PhD in Hospital and Healthcare Management.

My passion for healthcare was driven by the challenges I witnessed in accessing quality medical care, especially in underserved areas. This motivated me to contribute to the industry by working with leading hospitals and driving initiatives to improve healthcare accessibility, patient care, and advanced medical treatments. Today, I remain committed to making a meaningful impact in the healthcare sector through innovation and strategic leadership.

CARE Hospitals is one of the leading healthcare facilities in Bhubaneswar. What is your USP?

CARE Hospitals Bhubaneswar stands out as a leading healthcare provider, driven by a patient-centric approach, advanced medical technology, and a team of highly skilled specialists. Our Unique Selling Proposition (USP) lies in three key areas: leading the future of surgical innovation and medical training, comprehensive transplant programme, and holistic cardiac care.

Beyond clinical excellence, we prioritise affordability, accessibility, and compassionate care, making us the preferred healthcare destination in the region.

Do you think that the Indian healthcare system is struggling? If yes, what are the biggest challenges and what can be done to overcome those?

India’s healthcare system has made signifi cant progress, but it does face challenges that need urgent attention. Some of the biggest hurdles are infrastructure gaps, shortage of skilled healthcare professionals, affordability and accessibility, technology and digital health adoption.

Possible solutions to these obstacles can be strengthening public-private partnerships, expanding health insurance coverage, investment in medical education and training, telemedicine and digital health initiatives and preventive healthcare focus. The Indian healthcare system is evolving, and with the right policies and innovations, we can make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable.

The rising trend in social media is ‘Health is Wealth’. Do you think a change in lifestyle can be a shift towards a healthy India?

Absolutely! A shift in lifestyle can play a crucial role in building a healthier India. Prioritising balanced nutrition, regular exercise, mental well-being, and preventive healthcare can significantly reduce lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and heart ailments.

Awareness through social media is driving this change, encouraging people to make healthier choices. Small consistent habits can lead to a big transformation in public health.

How has your journey been so far? Being the vice president, what advice will you give to the new entrants trying their luck in healthcare?

My journey in healthcare has been enriching, filled with learning, challenges, and the joy of making a difference.

For new entrants, my advice is — be passionate, stay patient-centric, embrace continuous learning, and adapt to innovations. Healthcare is a field of service — commitment and empathy will set you apart.

PNN