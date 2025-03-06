A constable of the Uttar Pradesh Police has given a bizarre response to an official notice seeking an explanation for negligence in duty.

The constable, posted with the 44th battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), a paramilitary force in Uttar Pradesh, claimed that he is unable to sleep at night because his wife appears in his dreams, quarrels with him, sits on his chest, and tries to drink his blood.

He further stated that these disturbing experiences prevent him from sleeping and cause significant stress in his daily life.

The official notice had accused the constable of arriving late for a morning briefing February 16, being improperly groomed, and frequently missing unit activities—offences considered serious violations of discipline.

In his written reply, he reiterated that his wife torments him in his dreams, drinks his blood, and deprives him of sleep.

The constable explained that he suffers from insomnia due to ongoing marital disputes. He claimed that in his dreams, “my wife sits on my chest and tries to drink my blood with the intent to kill me.”

He concluded his response with an emotional plea, stating that he has lost the will to live and “wishes to surrender himself at God’s feet.” He urged his superiors to end his suffering by guiding him toward spiritual salvation.

Meanwhile, an investigation is underway to determine how the letter was leaked and found its way onto social media platforms.