Bargarh: Due to lack of proper supervision by the police and excise departments, dealing in drugs and contraband items is rapidly increasing in Atabira, Bheteda, Rusuda, and Godabhaga localities in Bargarh district. The lure of quick money is attracting youth into this illegal trade creating law and order problems in the district.

On both sides of state highway-54 and national highway-53 a number of illegal eateries (dhabas) have sprung up. They have become the haven for selling of foreign and local liquor as well as drugs. Most of these dhabas have employed underage kids who work and also supply drugs and liquor to interested customers.

Locals have blamed the police and Excise departments for the flourishing drug. They said instead of arresting the kingpins of the drug dealings, only small fries are being targetted. This has helped the contraband business to grow rapidly. They also alleged that officials regularly visit the eateries to collect their share of ‘payments’. In case they do not get the payment on time, the conduct raids on the dhabas.

Protesting against the nefarious activities, local residents have written to the SPs of Baragarh and Sambalpur towns. When police were asked to comment on the issue, they said that an investigation has been launched and the culprits will be punished.