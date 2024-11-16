Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan, who is currently enjoying her vacation in Maldives, said that the sea “humbles” her as she went snorkeling.

The actress, who is undergoing treatment for stage three breast cancer, shared a video of herself from her luxurious resort. In the clip, the actress is seen wearing a snorkel mask and diving fins as she swimmed in the beautiful blue waters. She used the song “I’m Alive” by Celine Dion playing in the background.

“This is where I belong, the ocean Humbles me.. #soulsoothing #waterbaby #oceanlover #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit.”

On November 15, Hina shared a peek into her enjoying a “glow party”, which she said was “fun” and asked everyone to not forget to glow when they are at the wonderful location.

She then shared a video of herself having a glowing drink. She is seen having some neon paint that sparkles in the dark on her face.

“Yes I am a Glow Getter Coz everything around me Gloooowwwss Even my drinkkk,” she wrote.

It was June 28, when Hina announced the news about her cancer diagnosis. She had shared on social media.

The post read: “Hello Everyone, To address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three Breast Cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well.

“I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger.”

The actress at that time had asked for privacy.

“I deeply appreciate your love, strength, and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes, and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined, and positive.”

“With the grace of the Almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and be completely healthy. Please send your prayers, blessings, and love. Love, Hina,” the note ended.