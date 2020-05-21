Mumbai: Actress Neha Sharma knows how to hog the limelight.

The actress has once again taken to social media to share some of her most ravishing pictures, keeping fans glued to their screens.

Take a look:

Neha made her debut with Mohit Suri’s 2010 film Crook opposite Emraan Hashmi.

The doe-eyed beauty Neha, who pursued fashion designing from NIFT, Delhi, was a successful model before she made her entry into Hindi film industry. Hailing from Bihar, Neha was a starry-eyed kid, whose hobbies include cooking, reading, dancing and listening to music.

The actress is a trained Kathak dancer and has also learned international dance forms like salsa, jazz, jive and hip hop from the Pineapple Dance Studio, London. Neha is a fitness enthusiast and believes in eating a healthy balanced diet and working out on a daily basis. Neha featured at No. 31 in Times of India’s 50 Most Desirable Women 2010 and was placed at No. 7 on FHM 100 sexiest women in the world, 2014.

The actress started her cinematic journey with Telugu film Chirutha opposite Ram Charan Teja in 2007 and soon made her Hindi debut with Crook opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2010. Neha was also seen in films like Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 and Mubarakan.

A self-confessed fan of Kate Moss, Neha dreams of opening her own fashion line.

https://www.instagram.com/nehasharmaofficial/?hl=en