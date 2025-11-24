Mumbai: The passing of veteran actor Dharmendra has sent shockwaves across the Hindi film industry, leaving an irreplaceable void in Indian cinema. From senior icons to young performers, celebrities took to social media to express their grief and share memories of the “He-Man” of Hindi films.

Akshay Kumar: Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be Sharing his grief, Akshay said Dharmendra was the industry’s “original He-Man” whose larger-than-life presence shaped generations of actors and moviegoers.

Posting a picture with the late star on Instagram, he wrote: “Growing up, Dharmendra ji was the hero every boy wanted to be…our industry’s original He-Man. Thank you for inspiring generations. You’ll live on through your films and the love you spread. Om Shanti.”

Ajay Devgn pays emotional tribute to late Dharmendra: Lost someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema

Hindi film industry star Ajay Devgn took to his social media account to express his grief over the news. He wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about Dharam ji. His warmth, generosity and presence inspired generations of artists. The industry has lost a legend… and we’ve lost someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. Om Shanti,” followed by a folding hands emoticon.

Shilpa Shetty remembers working with Dharmendra, reflects on his humility and generosity

She reflected on his remarkable humility, generosity, and the warmth he brought to everyone around him. Sharing her admiration for the veteran star, she highlighted how his kindness and simplicity left a lasting impression on colleagues and fans alike. Sharing her photos with the veteran star, Shilpa wrote, “I’ve had the privilege of working with many talented actors, but none with a bigger heart than yours.” “Your talent, charm and dashing looks were just the beginning but your humility, simplicity and kindness were so inspiring. You were a true original, a shining star that touched so many hearts. Rest in peace you special soul. Dharamji, you will be missed Om Shanti,” she added.

Kiara Advani expresses grief over Dharmendra’s demise

Actress Kiara Advani took to her social media account in expressing her grief over Dharmendra’s passing away. She shared a picture of the superstar and added emoticons of a dove, a white heart and folded hands.

Jubin Nautiyal mourns Dharmendra’s demise: Lucky to have felt his warmth, quiet strength

The singer took to his Instagram, and shared an AI image of the late actor as he paid condolence to the actor.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “I was lucky to have crossed paths with him… lucky to have felt his warmth, his sincerity, his quiet strength. People like him don’t just leave memories, they leave blessings. My deepest condolences to the family. Rest peacefully, Dharmender ji. Your kindness will continue to live in every life you touched”.

Kajol mourns Dharmendra’s loss: The OG of the Good Man is gone

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Dharmendra sitting next to Kajol’s son Yug. He could be seen smiling warmly, with his arm around the young boy.

For the caption, Kajol wrote: “The OG of the Good Man is gone and the world is poorer for it.. somehow it seems like we are only losing the good people in it. Kind to the core and loved always . RIP Dharamji …with love always.”

Kareena Kapoor shares throwback of Dharmendra and Raj Kapoor, says ‘Forever in power’

Kareena took to her Instagram stories, where she shared two black and white pictures to pay a tribute. The first image had the two late stars hugging each other, which Kareena captioned with a “red heart.”

IANS