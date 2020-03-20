Mumbai: Stars of the Hindi film fraternity hailed the hanging of the Nirbhaya convicts. However celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Ritiesh Deshmukh also called for stricter laws for crime against women in India.

Taapsee said the ‘long long battle’ of the family finally came to end. “It’s done. Finally. I hope the parents can finally sleep slightly better tonight after YEARS. It’s been a long long battle for them. Asha Devi,” Tapsee wrote on Twitter.

See link: https://twitter.com/taapsee/status/1240821314849390592

Actor Raveena Tandon also demanded swift justice in such cases in future. “The planet is less 4 monsters. 8 long years, the parents have waited for justice. High time we demand swift justice. We have finally put Nirbhaya to rest,” Raveena wrote on the microblogging site.

“Jaisi karni waisi bharni (you reap what you sow). Let this set an example not only in India but world over. Punishment for rape is by death. You have to respect womanhood. Shame on the people who delayed the execution. Jai Hind!” Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

See link:

https://twitter.com/chintskap/status/1240836989244469248

Actor Preity Zinta tweeted, “Finally the #Nirbhaya case comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I’m happy it’s over. Finally she & her parents are in peace. #RIPNirbhaya #Justicedelayed #TookTooLong.

Zeinta added: “If #Nirbhaya rapists were hung in 2012 the judicial system would have stopped so much crime against women. Fear of the law would have kept the lawless in check. Prevention is always better than cure. It’s time the Indian govt takes steps for judicial reforms. #RIPNirbhaya.”

“A Mother’s resilience Asha Devi sees it through!! Finally some justice!!” Sushmita Sen posted.

See link: https://twitter.com/thesushmitasen/status/1240797656672169985

Sharing similar sentiments, Riteish said, “Stricter law enforcement, harsher punishment & fast courts for quick justice is the only way to instil fear in monsters who even think of such heinous acts. #Justice For Nirbhaya… The wait has been long but the justice has been served.”

Agencies