Hindol: Tension flared up Friday in Baunsapokhari panchayat under Hindol range of Dhenkanal district after Forest department officials arrested three people of a village in connection with death of a leopard. Protesting against the action by the forest officials, angry villagers blocked Hindol-Angul Road near Karnapur beat house.

Two days ago, the carcass of a leopard was found in Gadiapola forest near Baunsapokhari panchayat. It was suspected that the animal was killed by poachers. Forest officials nabbed the three suspected poachers of Karnapur late Thursday night, suspecting their involvement in the ‘leopard poaching.’

As the matter became public Friday, locals resorted to road blockade. The villagers claimed that the arrested villagers were innocent and demanded their release.

Recently a number of poachers involved in the death of elephants have also been arrested by Forest department officials.