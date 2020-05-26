Chennai: Members of Hindu Munnani held a novel protest demanding the reopening of temples in Tamil Nadu, said an official.

“Our members in small group did ‘Thoppukarnam’ (spiritual sit ups holding the right earlobe with left hand and left earlobe with right hand or super brain yoga) outside the major temples across the state demanding reopening of the temples,” T Manohar, Tamil Nadu Secretary, Hindu Munnani said.

He said at a time when there is fear of coronavirus spread, spirituality will give the necessary strength for people to face such threats and hence they demand the government to reopen the temples.

Normally ‘thoppukarnam’ is done in front God Ganpathi or Pillaiyar in Tamil Nadu.

All the places of religious worship have been closed as part of the Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu.

IANS