Bhubaneswar: Water inflow to Hirakud dam has begun receding owing to decreasing rainfall in upper catchments areas of Mahanadi River, special relief commissioner Pradeep Jena said Sunday.

According to official data, the inflow into the dam at 4am Sunday was 8,02,598 cusecs as against 8,85,291 cusecs flowing into the reservoir at the corresponding time Saturday. However, the outflow has been increased to 7,64,479 cusecs which was 6,94,704 cusecs Saturday.

In order to release the excess floodwater, as many as 46 sluice gates have been kept open. The reservoir’s water level stands at 627.85 feet whereas its full capacity is 630 feet.

While informing about the flow of floodwaters at Munduli, Jena said Munduli is expected to witness a flow of 10lakh cusecs and it may continue till tomorrow. He ascribed this to the high flow of water from Chhatisgarh.

Since the outflow has increased, a medium level flood is expected in Mahanadi delta, it was learnt.

