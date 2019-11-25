Bhubaneswar: Even as the State government is getting a spillway constructed for a long-term safety to Hirakud dam, one of the longest man-made earthen dams in the world, the World Bank has also given a suggestion to the State government for another parallel spillway to ensure more safety to the dam.

According to a senior official, the World Bank has been providing financial assistance for this project. It would go a long way in reducing the flood-water pressure on the dam. While the project is estimated at Rs 600 crore, it is expected to be completed within three years.

In rainy season, the reservoir holds more water which creates a pressure on the dam. A high level team from the World Bank recently visited the dam to find out how safe it was.

The new spillway will affect several habitations. The State government is mulling over to expedite the project by announcing a suitable compensation package for the affected people.

On the other hand, the World Bank has made it clear that any project cost appreciation due to delay would be borne by the government.

This is the reason why the government is emphasising to get the project completed within the time frame given by the World Bank. Once completed, seven lakh cusecs of water could be released during floods.

PNN