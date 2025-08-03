Berhampur: A 25-year-old man, wanted in at least 20 criminal cases, was arrested in Ganjam district Saturday after a gunfight with the police, officials said.

Sunil Nahal alias Mala, a resident of Kabisuryanagar, received a gunshot wound on his left knee in the exchange of fire, they said.

He was wanted in at least 20 cases, including those related to murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, bombing, robbery and chain-snatching, said SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M. A country-made pistol with three rounds of ammunition was seized from his possession, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached Pitatali in Golanthara, where Mala was hiding, the SP said.

On seeing the police vehicle, Mala attempted to escape by firing two rounds, he said. “Though no policeman was injured in the firing, a bullet fired by him damaged a part of the vehicle,” he added.

In self-defence, police fired two rounds at him and he was hit on the knee, officials said.

He was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment, they said.

“His condition is good. He would be forwarded to the court after being discharged from the hospital,” the SP said.

“We are expecting to recover all the chains snatched by the group with the arrest of Sunil, the gang leader,” he said.

PNN